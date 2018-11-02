ACI World: Rise in global pax traffic to 'outstrip current and planned airport infrastructure'

Airport Council International (ACI) World director general Angela Gittens commented (01-Nov-2018) on the rise in global passenger traffic, stating: "Surging air transport demand threatens to outstrip current and planned airport infrastructure in many regions around the world". According to Ms Gittens, these "physical capacity considerations" and "bottlenecks" in airport infrastructure "pose challenges to the global industry in accommodating the strong forecast future demand". [more - original PR]