Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Nov-2018 2:58 PM

ACI World: Rise in global pax traffic to 'outstrip current and planned airport infrastructure'

Airport Council International (ACI) World director general Angela Gittens commented (01-Nov-2018) on the rise in global passenger traffic, stating: "Surging air transport demand threatens to outstrip current and planned airport infrastructure in many regions around the world". According to Ms Gittens, these "physical capacity considerations" and "bottlenecks" in airport infrastructure "pose challenges to the global industry in accommodating the strong forecast future demand". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More