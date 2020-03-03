Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Mar-2020 8:45 AM

ACI World reports 'positive end to 2019 after a challenging year'

ACI World reported (29-Feb-2020) global passenger traffic increased 4.9% year-on-year in Dec-2019. The organisation stated: "While the figure marked a positive end to 2019 after a challenging year for the air transport industry, it comes as the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak start to appear in traffic results in 2020". ACI World stated passenger traffic for 2019 increased 3.4%, based on a preliminary sample of major commercial airports. Director general Angela Gittens commented: "With ongoing trade wars and rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, the global environment in 2019 was certainly challenging for air transport". Details include:

  • Domestic and international traffic both increased 4.9% in Dec-2019. The international market remained the main industry driver for the full year with preliminary growth of 4.1% compared to 2.8% for domestic;
  • Asia Pacific and North America departed from the "moderating trend" of recent months with good performance in both the domestic and international segments in Dec-2019;
  • Europe's performance was "more tempered", with monthly results dragged down by the domestic market, which recorded its sixth consecutive month of declines;
  • Africa continued to perform "particularly well". The region's domestic and international markets grew at similar rates in 2019;
  • Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 3.1% domestic growth, offsetting weak international performance. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More