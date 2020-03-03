ACI World reports 'positive end to 2019 after a challenging year'

ACI World reported (29-Feb-2020) global passenger traffic increased 4.9% year-on-year in Dec-2019. The organisation stated: "While the figure marked a positive end to 2019 after a challenging year for the air transport industry, it comes as the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak start to appear in traffic results in 2020". ACI World stated passenger traffic for 2019 increased 3.4%, based on a preliminary sample of major commercial airports. Director general Angela Gittens commented: "With ongoing trade wars and rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, the global environment in 2019 was certainly challenging for air transport". Details include:

Domestic and international traffic both increased 4.9% in Dec-2019. The international market remained the main industry driver for the full year with preliminary growth of 4.1% compared to 2.8% for domestic;

Asia Pacific and North America departed from the "moderating trend" of recent months with good performance in both the domestic and international segments in Dec-2019;

Europe's performance was "more tempered", with monthly results dragged down by the domestic market, which recorded its sixth consecutive month of declines;

Africa continued to perform "particularly well". The region's domestic and international markets grew at similar rates in 2019;

Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 3.1% domestic growth, offsetting weak international performance. [more - original PR]