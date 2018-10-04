ACI World publishes policy brief on climate change adaptation plans

Airports Council International (ACI) World published (03-Oct-2018) a policy brief to encourage airports to develop climate change adaptation plans. Features of the policy brief include recommendations, a rundown of potential climate stressors and their impacts to infrastructure and operations and a list of airports that have already commenced work on adapting to climate change. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "The aim of this policy brief is to provide airports with practical information, advice and real life examples that they can use to examine their own practices". [more - original PR]