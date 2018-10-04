Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Oct-2018 10:31 AM

ACI World publishes policy brief on climate change adaptation plans

Airports Council International (ACI) World published (03-Oct-2018) a policy brief to encourage airports to develop climate change adaptation plans. Features of the policy brief include recommendations, a rundown of potential climate stressors and their impacts to infrastructure and operations and a list of airports that have already commenced work on adapting to climate change. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "The aim of this policy brief is to provide airports with practical information, advice and real life examples that they can use to examine their own practices". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More