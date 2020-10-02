ACI World publishes alternatives to physical distancing at airport security checkpoints

Airports Council International (ACI) World released (01-Oct-2020) findings of simulations on the impact of applying physical distancing at airport security checkpoint, which show capacity could be reduced by a minimum of 50% at a best case and by up to 75% at the worst case. ACI World, working with EBEA Consulting and Transoft solutions, has designed 11 alternative measures to physical distancing keeping passengers and staff safe while, at the same time, keeping checkpoints moving when passenger traffic inevitably increases. These are explained via a series of Security Checkpoint Modelling videos, one for high throughput airports (greater than 250 pax/hour per security lane), the other for airports with a more standard flow of traffic (lower than 250 pax/hour per security lane). [more - original PR]