15-Feb-2019 10:08 AM

ACI World publishes 2018 ASQ barometer, revealing minor increase in airport satisfaction

Airports Council International (ACI) World published (14-Feb-2019) its World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) barometer, which revealed overall passenger satisfaction on a global level increased to 4.21 in 2018, up from 4.19 in 2017. ACI World director general Angela Gittens said the results indicate that "airports are placing ever increasing importance on improving the passenger experience as passengers are demanding higher levels of service and regulators pay close attention to airport service delivery". [more - original PR]

