ACI World lowers traffic forecast by at lease 12pp due to coronavirus in 1H2020

ACI World published (10-Mar-2020) an advisory bulletin for the predicted global economic impact of the coronavirus on the airport sector. Forecast highlights include:

Airport passenger traffic volume for 1Q2020 will be down at least 12pp compared to previous ACI previously projections;

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most impacted region, with passenger traffic volumes down 24pp compared to previous projections;

Europe and the Middle East are expected to be significantly impacted by reductions in traffic;

North America is expected to see similar declines in 2Q2020;

Passenger numbers and flight cancellations will result in reduced revenues from airport charges;

Estimated loss of at least USD4.3 billion in global airport revenues for 1Q2020;

Asia Pacific to see the majority with a difference of USD3 billion in projected revenue.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "The sudden shock represented by the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting passenger and cargo traffic worldwide, markedly in Asia-Pacific and significantly reducing airport revenues". [more - original PR]