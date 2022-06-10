ACI World launches new study on the integration of sustainable aviation fuels

ACI World and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) launched (09-Jun-2022) a study on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to support the decarbonisation of the industry and contribute to building a viable future for aviation and communities worldwide. The 'Integration of Sustainable Aviation Fuels into the Air Transport System' publication provides an overview of the infrastructure and operational requirements of introducing sustainable hydrocarbon fuels at airports. It addresses the practical challenges and solutions to deploy SAF, from one off flights to fully integrated supply chains. The publication aims to:

Reiterate the environmental benefits of SAF;

Inform aviation stakeholders about the SAF value chain and their potential roles within it;

Outline the infrastructure required to scale up, produce, blend, transport and store SAF;

Highlight the logistical, technical and infrastructure challenge, as well as potential solutions, in making SAF a major contributor to reducing aviation emissions.

The publication is based on a literature review and interviews with airports, fuel suppliers, academics and manufacturers. Contributors include ACI EUROPE among other aviation organisations. [more - original PR]