ACI World launches new handbook to enhance air travel for disabled passengers at airports

Airports Council International (ACI) World launched (12-Sep-2018) a new handbook to help airports enhance accessibility of air travel for persons with disabilities. The handbook includes:

Guidance for designs of new facilities and upgrades of existing facilities;

Best practices to accommodate passengers with sensory disabilities;

Content on technology and innovative solutions for flight information displays, check in kiosks, mobile platforms, online tools and phone apps;

Examples of leading edge practices such as accessible toilet facilities, sign language videophone booths, wayfinding and signage.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens said the handbook will ensure airport "facilities meet accessible standards" and "provide ease of access to persons with disabilities". [more - original PR]