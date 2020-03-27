Become a CAPA Member
27-Mar-2020 3:16 PM

ACI World: Jan-2020 freight decreases 4.4% year-on-year, Asia-Pacific down 9.3%

Airports Council International (ACI) World released (25-Mar-2020) its Jan-2020 global traffic statistics showing freight decreased 4.4%, year-on-year. Freight highlights include :

ACI World attributed the decline to coronavirus impacts and an "an unprecedented and difficult period" was ahead. [more - original PR]

