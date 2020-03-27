27-Mar-2020 3:16 PM
ACI World: Jan-2020 freight decreases 4.4% year-on-year, Asia-Pacific down 9.3%
Airports Council International (ACI) World released (25-Mar-2020) its Jan-2020 global traffic statistics showing freight decreased 4.4%, year-on-year. Freight highlights include :
- Domestic: -4.4%;
- International: -4.4%;
- Asia-Pacific: -9.3%;
- North America: -2.4%;
- Middle East: +0.5%;
- Europe: -2.7%.
- 12 month rolling average: -3%;
ACI World attributed the decline to coronavirus impacts and an "an unprecedented and difficult period" was ahead. [more - original PR]