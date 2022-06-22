ACI World: 'It is time to modernise the economic oversight of airport charges'

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira responded (21-Jun-2022) to statements by IATA on airport charges. ACI World said the air transport industry "has never been more united" and noted the following:

Airport charges are a fundamental revenue source for airport operators to cover the cost of infrastructure, while representing less than 5% of airline costs historically;

Airports lost USD65.5 billion in 2020. The financial stress endured by airport operators due passenger traffic losses is now unsustainable and cannot be absorbed, even with significant cost cutting exercises throughout the pandemic;

Global airport charges per passenger declined 20% on average in real terms in the five years to 2019. Regulated airport charges across many jurisdictions are inversely linked to traffic levels, resulting in rising charges when traffic levels are low.

Mr de Oliveira said airports invest in infrastructure and passenger experience and will require significant investment to transition to sustainable energy sources. Mr de Oliveira added: "Overall, it is time to modernise the economic oversight of airport charges to something that is more reflective of market conditions allowing for risk to be shared across airlines and airports". [more - original PR]