ACI World issues new advisory bulletin for security screening procedures

ACI World issued (20-Mar-2020) an advisory bulletin on security screening to help protect screeners, passengers and staff while preserving security. The bulletin includes the provision of protective equipment, staff hygiene practices, sanitisation material, advice on queue and crowd management at checkpoints, procedures for hand searches and the use of explosive trace detection equipment. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "It is crucial that security screening practices can be adapted to suit new circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, without affecting the overall security of the system". [more - original PR]