ACI World issues airport best practices advisory bulletin in response to coronavirus impacts

ACI World issued (03-Apr-2020) an advisory bulletin on airport best practices in response to the effects and impact of the coronavirus. The bulletin provides guidance on accommodating parked aircraft, the maintenance of airside infrastructure, the management of airside operations teams and continuing essential cargo operations. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "Despite the dramatic decline in passenger traffic, many airports remain open for cargo operations and the continuity of the air cargo business is essential for communities, the global economy at large and, for fighting the ongoing pandemic".