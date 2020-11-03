ACI World: International travel 'continues to be, for all intents and purposes, non-existent'

Airports Council International (ACI) World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said (02-Nov-2020) hopes that airports could rely on "some form of bounce-back in the Northern Hemisphere summer were dashed as the governments continued to apply unilateral measures to close borders or impose unnecessary quarantine measures". Mr de Oliveira added that data collected at the end of summer "showed some signs of a slow recovery in domestic markets, mainly in China and Europe" although the international passenger segment "continues to be, for all intents and purposes, non-existent". Recovery in the international segment has been hampered by new travel restriction, partial lockdowns, and the continued imposition of restrictive quarantine measures, which have occurred "despite studies showing that the additional health and safety measures introduced by airports and airlines mean the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission during air travel to be infinitesimal". [more - original PR]