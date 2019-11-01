Become a CAPA Member
ACI World: Global pax traffic up 2.5% in Aug-2019, driven by international market

ACI World reported (31-Oct-2019) the following regional passenger traffic highlights for Aug-2019:

  • Global: Passenger traffic grew 2.5% year-on-year in Aug-2019. International market "continued to drive much of the increase", posting a 3.6% growth rate. The domestic market "grew more slowly" at +1.4% during the period;
  • Europe: Region was the best performer of the major regional markets, posting a 2.9% growth rate;
  • North America: +2.4% during Aug-2019. The region has grown 3.4% since the start of the year, "mostly on the strength of its domestic market, which is now showing signs of weakness";
  • Asia Pacific: +1.6% in Aug-2019. International segment showed "robust growth" since the start of the year, posting a 4.3% growth rate, while its domestic segment "remains particularly subdued", now standing at +0.4% on a year-to-date basis;
  • Africa: +6.6% in Aug-2019;
  • Latin America-Caribbean: +2.8% in Aug-2019, with "its domestic segment (+3.1%) outperforming its international market (+2.3%) slightly";
  • Middle East: +1.7% in Aug-2019. [more - original PR]

