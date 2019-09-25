Become a CAPA Member
25-Sep-2019 8:44 AM

ACI World: Global pax traffic up 2.3% in Jul-2019, led by Africa

ACI World reported (24-Sep-2019) the following regional passenger traffic highlights for Jul-2019:

  • Global: Passenger traffic grew 2.3% year-on-year in Jul-2019. International passenger market "slowed down substantially" in Jul-2019, posting a 3.1% growth rate, down from 5.7% in Jun-2019. The domestic market grew 1.6% in Jul-2019;
  • Asia-Pacific: Region was the best performer of the major regional markets in Jul-2019, up 2.4%. ACI World stated: "The results were a shift in trend for the region, as it has been performing much slower than Europe and North America in the last months". Asia Pacific's international passenger market grew 4.5%, which continued to drive growth during a "significant slowdown in the domestic market" (+1.0%);
  • Europe: +2.2% for Jul-2019, year-to-date reaching +3.9%, nearly entirely driven by its international market (+4.9%);
  • North America: +1.9% in Jul-2019. International and domestic traffic grew 1.0% and 2.1% respectively during this period;
  • Africa: Region's "strong momentum" remained in Jul-2019, posting 7.2% growth;
  • Middle East: After a "strong month" in Jun-2019, region "slowed down substantially" posting 2.5% growth in Jul-2019;
  • Latin America-Caribbean: Region "slowed down" to 1.9% growth. Year to date growth "remained relatively robust" at +4.5%.[more - original PR]

