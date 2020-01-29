Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Jan-2020 2:01 PM

ACI World: Global pax traffic up 1.8% in Nov-2019

ACI World reported (28-Jan-2020) global passenger traffic grew 1.8% year-on-year in Nov-2019. The global international passenger market continued to outpace the domestic market during this period, gaining +2.7%, while domestic traffic slowed to +1.2%. Regional details include:

  • Africa: Remained the fastest growing region, posting a 5.6% growth rate in Nov-2019;
  • Latin America-Caribbean: Region recorded the second highest year-to-date growth at +3.7%, but "lagged" in Nov-2019, with +2.1% growth;
  • Europe: Region recorded 1.7% growth in Nov-2019. Although the region's international passenger market remained "relatively robust" in Nov-2019 (+3.1%), its domestic market declined 1.9%;
  • Middle East: Region experienced 3.1% year-to-date growth, which was fuelled by "strong" (+6.6%) growth in Nov-2019;
  • Asia-Pacific: Region recorded 2.4% growth in Nov-2019, fuelled by a "sudden increase in domestic traffic" (+2.7%);
  • North America: Growth slowed down to +0.1% in Nov-2019, while year-to-date growth remained "relatively robust" at 3.2%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More