29-Jan-2020 2:01 PM
ACI World: Global pax traffic up 1.8% in Nov-2019
ACI World reported (28-Jan-2020) global passenger traffic grew 1.8% year-on-year in Nov-2019. The global international passenger market continued to outpace the domestic market during this period, gaining +2.7%, while domestic traffic slowed to +1.2%. Regional details include:
- Africa: Remained the fastest growing region, posting a 5.6% growth rate in Nov-2019;
- Latin America-Caribbean: Region recorded the second highest year-to-date growth at +3.7%, but "lagged" in Nov-2019, with +2.1% growth;
- Europe: Region recorded 1.7% growth in Nov-2019. Although the region's international passenger market remained "relatively robust" in Nov-2019 (+3.1%), its domestic market declined 1.9%;
- Middle East: Region experienced 3.1% year-to-date growth, which was fuelled by "strong" (+6.6%) growth in Nov-2019;
- Asia-Pacific: Region recorded 2.4% growth in Nov-2019, fuelled by a "sudden increase in domestic traffic" (+2.7%);
- North America: Growth slowed down to +0.1% in Nov-2019, while year-to-date growth remained "relatively robust" at 3.2%. [more - original PR]