27-May-2019 9:14 AM

ACI World: Global passenger traffic remains 'resilient' in Mar-2019

ACI World reported (24-May-2019) global passenger traffic increased 4.1% year-on-year in 1Q2019, below the 12 month rolling average of 5.3% growth. International traffic increased 3.9% in Mar-2019, a slowdown from 4.8% growth in Feb-2019. The domestic market "gained some momentum" with a 3.4% increased compared to 3.1% growth in Feb-2019. ACI World reported the following regional details:

  • Africa: Recorded "fairly robust growth" of 7% in Mar-2019, continuing the trend from Feb-2019;
  • Asia Pacific: The region "has been the largest engine of growth for the industry in recent years", but "is showing the effects of global headwinds". Traffic increased 2% in Mar-2019, "propped up" by 3.4% growth in the international market, compared to 1.3% growth for domestic;
  • Europe: Recorded growth of 4% in Mar-2019 and 4.5% in 1Q2019. The international market slowed, with 4.4% growth in Mar-2019 compared to 5.9% in Feb-2019. The international market grew 5.3% in 1Q2019 and the domestic market increased 2.5%;
  • Latin America and Caribbean: Recorded "fairly robust growth" of 5.7% in Mar-2019, continuing the trend from Feb-2019;
  • Middle East: The only region "without growth" in Mar-2019, with a 0.3% decrease in traffic. ACI World stated: "A continuation of ongoing geopolitical trends - the Qatari diplomatic crisis and tensions between major regional players and some Western nations - is having an impact on the region's traffic".
  • North America: Traffic grew 4.6% in Mar-2019 and 4.1% in 1Q2019. Both the domestic and international markets "fared well".

ACI World director general Angela Gittens said: "Passenger traffic has remained comparatively resilient but the slight moderation in growth has continued since it emerged in mid-2018". [more - original PR]

