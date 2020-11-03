Become a CAPA Member
3-Nov-2020 4:20 PM

ACI World: Global passenger traffic improved over Jul/Aug-2020, but with major regional differences

Airports Council International (ACI) World reported 02-Nov-2020) global passenger traffic declined by -75.1% year-on-year in Jul-2020 and -69.4% in Aug-2020. All regional markets posted improved global passenger traffic in Jul/Aug-2020, but with regional disparities on the strength of the recovery.

  • The Asia Pacific and Europe recorded the comparatively strongest performance with decline of -64.3% and -67.2% respectively in Aug-2020 compared to the same month in 2019. Early data from Sep-2020 however indicate that the strong performance of Europe will not be sustained in September as it was mainly driven by return from holiday traffic within Europe;
  • The Middle East recorded a decline of -90.3% in August compared to 2019;
  • North America (-70.8%), Latin America-Caribbean (-79.6%) and Africa (-82.5%) continue to post significant declines improving however by more than 10pp compared to Jun-2020. [more - original PR]

