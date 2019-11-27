ACI World: Global airfreight outlook remains negative in Sep-2019, full year growth unlikely

ACI World reported (25-Nov-2019) the general outlook for the airfreight industry remained negative in Sep-2019, with global volumes declining 4.2% year-on-year. Year-to-date volumes decreased 3.1% and ACI World stated: "With only three months left in the year, global trade growth will be difficult to achieve". The association reported the following regional details:

Asia Pacific: The 3.9% year-on-year decline in volumes in Sep-2019 was a "slight improvement" over the 6.8% decrease in Aug-2019. The region is "suffering the brunt of the trade wars' impacts" due to the disruption of supply chains. Combined with the ongoing political crisis in Hong Kong , ACI World stated "2019 will be a particularly difficult year" for the Asia Pacific freight industry;

Europe: Recorded the "least significant" decline among the regions of 2.4%. The year-to-date decline of 2.9% was driven almost entirely by the international market;

North America: Recorded negative growth for the second consecutive month. The year-to-date result was negative after remaining positive until Aug-2019. The international market has been declining for some time, but the domestic market had remained resilient to the global economic backdrop until recently. ACI World stated: "With trade discussions with China still underway and diplomatic relationships between the US and numerous international partners still under strain, the chances that the region's freight market will fully recover by year's end remain small";

Africa: The only region to record a positive year-to-date figure with 0.3% growth. The region's down trend remains "quite strong" and it may fall into negative growth in Oct-2019.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens commented: "The freight market continued to struggle with the international and domestic volumes posting comparable declines. The domestic freight market, which has held up well in the face of global uncertainty in 2019, could end the year with an overall decline with the North American market, which has been the main driver of the domestic segment, having finally buckled under a slowing global economy".