3-Nov-2020 4:17 PM

ACI World: Global air freight fell 'relatively stable' over Jul/Aug-2020

Airports Council International (ACI) World reported 02-Nov-2020) global air freight has been less impacted than passenger traffic by the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the crucial role the industry has played in alleviating the effects of the pandemic through the transport of goods, essential medicine, and equipment. Aug-2020 data showed that the trend continued with global air freight volumes remaining relatively stable, declining by -10.9% year-on-year in Jul-2020 and -10.7% in Aug-2020. For the first eight months of 2020, global air freight volumes were down -12.1% compared to 2019 with the global 12 month rolling average recorded at -8.7%, continuing a downward trend. [more - original PR]

