ACI World general assembly passes resolution supporting industry recovery

Airports Council International (ACI) World Annual General Assembly published (12-Nov-2020) a resolution pledging support for the industry in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The assembly adopted a resolution was adopted to support recovery by urging airports to implement best practices for the accommodation of health measures in accordance with global and regional guidance, based on ACI's Airport Health Accreditation programme, which is supported by ICAO. ACI stated the key to this will be working with international, national, and regional health authorities to develop consistent and effective protocols for prospective travellers. These may include testing, ensuring that measures are simple, practical, and based on medical evidence, and encouraging States to recognise equivalency of measures and take a risk-based approach to travel restrictions and new process requirements. [more - original PR]