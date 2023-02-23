23-Feb-2023 12:26 PM
ACI World forecasts more than 19bn pax p/a worldwide by 2041
ACI World, in its Airport Traffic Forecasts 2022-2041, reported (22-Feb-2023) the following highlights:
- Passenger traffic worldwide is expected to reach 19.3 billion in 2041;
- Airports are predicted to handle almost 200 million tonnes of air cargo worldwide. The US and China will remain the two largest markets, accounting for 40% of global cargo;
- Airports worldwide will handle 153.8 million aircraft movements. The US, China and India are predicted to be the leading markets for aircraft movements in 2041. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]