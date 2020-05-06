ACI World forecasts 4.6bn pax reduction and USD97bn decrease in revenue for airports in 2020

ACI World estimated (05-May-2020) a reduction of more than two billion passengers globally in 2Q2020 and more than 4.6 billion passengers in 2020. The estimated decline in total airport revenues globally is estimated to be USD39.2 billion in 2Q2020 and more than USD97 billion for 2020. The worsening predictions are a result of prolonged and more widespread forecasts on the impact and effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Director general Angela Gittens said the impact of the pandemic continues to worsen and represents an "existential threat" to the industry unless government can provide appropriate support and assistance. Ms Gittens added: "Financial relief and assistance is urgently needed but it is crucial for the prospects of a balanced recovery that any assistance benefits the entire aviation ecosystem and does not target once sector over other". [more - original PR]