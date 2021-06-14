ACI World extends global Airport Health Accreditation programme

ACI World extended (14-Jun-2021) its Airport Health Accreditation programme. The programme, supported by ICAO, assists airports to demonstrate to passengers, regulators and governments that they are prioritising health and safety in a measurable, established manner. Since it was launched in Jul-2020, more than 600 airports have signed up. The programme has been updated in 2021 to remain aligned with the latest ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations and with the ACI EUROPE Guidelines for a Healthy Passenger Experience, which in turn are aligned with the EASA/ECDC Aviation Health Safety Protocol and industry best practices. Accreditation is granted for 12 months and, as the first airports were accredited in Aug-2020, ACI has opened the programme for airports to be re-accredited for another 12 months. [more - original PR]