8-Aug-2018 4:39 PM

ACI World: Domestic freight growth continues to outperform international in May-2018

Airports Council International (ACI World) reported (07-Aug-2018) airports recorded a 5.1% year-on-year increase in freight volumes in May-2018, with domestic freight volumes increasing 8.6% and international volumes increasing 3.6%. ACI noted: "International freight has been growing at a slower speed than domestic freight this year, a change of pace from 2017" and reported the following regional details:

