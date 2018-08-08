8-Aug-2018 4:39 PM
ACI World: Domestic freight growth continues to outperform international in May-2018
Airports Council International (ACI World) reported (07-Aug-2018) airports recorded a 5.1% year-on-year increase in freight volumes in May-2018, with domestic freight volumes increasing 8.6% and international volumes increasing 3.6%. ACI noted: "International freight has been growing at a slower speed than domestic freight this year, a change of pace from 2017" and reported the following regional details:
- North America: Strong performance for the US and Canada driven by domestic growth with Miami International Airport and Memphis International Airport recording solid growth;
- Latin America/Caribbean: Strong performance primarily driven by Chile and Mexico;
- Europe: Modest growth impacted by strong 2017 results;
- Asia Pacific: Relatively robust growth throughout the region but vulnerability to planned US tariffs on consumer electronics exports remains and moderate growth likely to continue in 2H2018;
- Middle East: Decrease for second consecutive month, primarily driven by slowdown in the UAE, the region's largest freight market;
- Africa: Strong growth, partly driven by substantially increase in Nigeria and Egypt. [more - original PR]