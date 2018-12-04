ACI World Director General: Meeting global air service demand requires an international effort

ACI World director general Angela Gittens called (03-Dec-2018) for governments and industry to cooperate in accommodating increased air traffic demand and sustainable airport growth. Ms Gittens stated "airports require permission to operate and grow, not only from regulatory authorities and governments but also from the local and broader communities they serve". Ms Gittens continued saying that various global stakeholders agree "investment in airport infrastructure is critical to the global economy and global and national connectivity especially in achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals". [more - original PR]