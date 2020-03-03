ACI World director general: Impact of coronavirus 'may not be a momentary shock'

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated (29-Feb-2020) the developing coronavirus outbreak "may not be a momentary shock to the air transport industry; rather it has the potential to produce a significant shift in this year's global economic growth trend". Ms Gittens said traffic figures for Dec-2019 "may be showing the calm before the storm". She added: "Though forecasts on global economic growth in 2020 had originally predicted a recovery from 2019's weaker performance, the sudden shock represented by the COVID-19 outbreak could stifle that recovery and prolong the period of downward pressure on the air freight industry". [more - original PR]