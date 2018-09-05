ACI World DG calls for consistent regulatory framework for airport privatisation in India

Airports Council International (ACI World) DG Angela Gittens stated (04-Sep-2018) "The scale of current and forecast demand at Indian airports requires significant investment to maintain and enhance infrastructure as well as passenger service capacity at an appropriate level of quality". Ms Gittens noted "India has proven that the partnership between public and private is a valid option to increase the quality of service for passengers" and advocated for the development of a consistent regulatory framework to attract private investment in India's airports and facilitate airport privatisation processes. She praised India's NextGen Airports for Bharat Nirman scheme and recently proposed financial model for new airports as steps in the right direction. [more - original PR]