ACI World DG: Aviation industry gender bias 'made slow progress'

Airports Council International (ACI) world director General Angela Gittens reported (04-Mar-2020) the aviation industry has "made slow progress" in overcoming gender bias. Ms Gittens stated: "3% of CEOs in the aviation industry are women, compared with 6.5% of Fortune 500 CEOs". Ms Gittens stated: "Not only do we need to attract more women into the business, but we also need to support the professional development and generate opportunities for women to get the right jobs and to be considered for promotional openings". [more - original PR]