16-Oct-2018 10:30 AM

ACI World DG: Africa must 'realistically assess' challenges to growth in aviation

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated (15-Oct-2018) collective action and collaboration are vital to ensuring a continued enhancement of global safety and security measures in Africa. Ms Gittens also noted globally it is a "very dynamic time", where airports have "become businesses in their own right and have to excel in a full range of activities". She added: "Yet, we are ever mindful that safety and security are our top priorities". Ms Gittens emphasised aviation has the potential to "grow significantly" in Africa in the years to come, however added: "We have to realistically assess our challenges together, and we have to go forward hand-in-hand because there is so much we can achieve". [more - original PR]

