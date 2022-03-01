ACI World: COVID-19 will cut 3.7bn passengers in 2022 compared to pre-crisis forecasts

Airports Council International World (ACI World) estimated (24-Feb-2022) the COVID-19 crisis will remove close to 3.7 billion passengers in 2022, compared to the pre-2019 projected baseline, representing a 36.1% decline in global passenger traffic. Compared to 2019 levels, traffic is still expected to be down by 28.9%. Domestic traffic is projected at 4.46 billion, down 16%, while international traffic is forecast to be only slightly above two billion passengers, down 46.2%. [more - original PR]