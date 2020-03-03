ACI World: Coronavirus may 'stifle the uptrend' in air cargo

ACI World reported (29-Feb-2020) preliminary results for 2019 cargo traffic show a 2.5% year-on-year decline, compared to positive growth of 3.4% in 2018. The organisation stated: "While a slow recovery in freight volumes had begun in the last three months of the year, that uptrend will be affected by the ongoing global public health emergency". Director general Angela Gittens commented: "Though a recovery for the freight industry was starting to emerge in the later part of the year, we now face a health crisis that could stifle the uptrend and lead us into another volatile year in 2020". Details include:

Figures for Dec-2019 were "relatively encouraging", including 4.5% growth for the domestic market. International growth remained negative with a 2.1% decline;

Asia Pacific: Preliminary full year results remain "quite far below other major markets" with a 4.3% drop;

North America: Performance was supported by the strong domestic market and it remained the best performing major market in 2019, despite a volatile trend over the last six months;

Latin America: Experienced "a particularly strong downtick" with a 5.5% decline in Dec-2019, due to a weakening international market. [more - original PR]