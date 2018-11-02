ACI World: China to handle 19% of global passenger traffic by 2040

Airport Council International (ACI) World published its World Airport Traffic Forecasts (WATF), projecting China will become the world's largest passenger market by 2040, handling 19% of global passenger traffic. According to the WATF, Indonesia, Turkey and Vietnam are also expected to rise in global passenger traffic rankings during this period. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "Aviation's gravitational centre continues to shift eastward, because future growth in passenger traffic will originate from emerging markets, many of which are in the Asia Pacific region". [more - original PR]