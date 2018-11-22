Become a CAPA Member
22-Nov-2018 4:44 PM

ACI World cautions 2017 traffic growth may prove difficult to match in 2018

Airports Council International (ACI) World DG Angela Gittens cautioned (21-Nov-2018) that replicating the strong traffic results from 2017 "may prove difficult this year", although global aviation industry remained "robust" up to Jul-2018. ACI World reported Jul-2018 traffic rose 5.4% year-on-year, while traffic for the first seven months of the year has grown 6.4%. Ms Gittens reported international passenger traffic, which had been benefitting from a significant upsurge since the start of 2018, slowed down in Jul-2018, which brought the segment's growth rate closer to the results posted by the domestic market. [more - original PR]

