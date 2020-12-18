ACI World calls on governments to recognise airport workers as essential in vaccination campaigns

Airports Council International (ACI) World called (17-Dec-2020) on governments to recognise airport workers as essential as vaccination programmes are rolled out once the needs of the most vulnerable people and healthcare workers are met. ACI World stated it believes that - once key workers and the most vulnerable people are looked after - airport workers are recognised as essential and prioritised for vaccination. ACI added that airport workers are frontline staff who are in daily contact with the travelling public so prioritising them for vaccination will "further demonstrate that the health and safety of passengers and staff remains of paramount importance to the industry". Additionally, aviation will play an increasingly crucial role in supporting the social and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, through the movement of essential goods – including the distribution of vaccines – globally, as well as facilitating the growing number of people who will be travelling. [more - original PR]