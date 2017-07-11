ACI World: As many as 66% of global airports operate at a loss

ACI World Economics Department head of policy and economics Philippe Villard stated (Jul-2017) while the airport industry "as a whole is profitable", a "significant number of airports are actually far from breaking even". ACI World estimated as many as 66% of global airports operate at a loss, with Mr Villard noting the generation of aeronautical revenues is "often constrained by regulations and market forces". Mr Villard also emphasised a "one size fits all approach" to economic oversight is "discordant with the market dynamics and competitive pressures that shape the airport industry". [more - original PR]