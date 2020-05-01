ACI World and IATA issue call for urgent financial assistabce

Airports Council International World (ACI World) and IATA jointly (30-Apr-2020) called for governments to quickly grant financial relief to assist airport operators and airlines during the COVID-19 crisis and support the essential connectivity the industry will provide for economic recovery. ACI and IATA are calling for urgent balanced support to the industry via:

Taxation relief, including alleviation of payroll taxes, corporate taxes, concession fees or other government incomes from the industry;

Loans, loan guarantees or direct support to maintain financial liquidity across the aviation ecosystem.

The parties noted that some governments have recognised the urgency of action, but time is running out for other governments to provide the necessary financial relief to keep the whole industry viable and ready to support a balanced recovery including ground handlers and other service providers at airports. [more - original PR]