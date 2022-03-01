Become a CAPA Member
1-Mar-2022 5:23 PM

ACI World: Airports lost USD83.1bn in revenue in 2021, with USD60.8bn in losses forecast for 2022

Airports Council International World (ACI World) estimated (24-Feb-2022) airports globally lost more than USD83.1 billion in revenues in 2021 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The impact on airport revenues will continue in 2022, reducing them by an additional USD60.8 billion (down 34.6%) compared to pre-pandemic baseline forecasts. Airport revenues in 2022 are forecast to only reach 72.6% of 2019 levels. [more - original PR]

