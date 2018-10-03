ACI World: Airport Carbon Accreditation programme 'has never seen such annual momentum'

Airports Council International (ACI) World director general Angela Gittens reported (02-Oct-2018) the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) now covers 246 airports handling 44.2% of global passenger traffic. Ms Gitten said the ACA programme "has never seen such annual momentum" with 48 airports joining in the past year. According to ACI calculations, for the year to May-2018 accredited airports collectively reduced CO2 emissions under their direct control by 347,026 tonnes. The 44 carbon neutral airports duringin the ACA programme also offset 672,000 tonnes of CO2 in residual emissions. [more - original PR]