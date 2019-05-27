ACI World: Airfreight under 'significant pressure' from trade war and international tensions

ACI World reported (24-May-2019) airfreight volumes decreased 1% year-on-year in Mar-2019 and 2.1% in 1Q2019. International volumes "regained some of its momentum" with a 1.3% decrease in Mar-2019 following a 6.7% decline in Feb-2019. In 1Q2019, international volumes decreased 3.2% and domestic freight increased 0.1%, due to 0.5% growth in the North American market. ACI World reported the following regional details:

Africa and the Middle East: "The only regions" to record freight growth in Mar-2019, with a 1.5% increase for Africa and 2.1% increase for the Middle East;

Asia Pacific: Under pressure from "the ongoing trade war" with the US , resulting in disruptions to a number of industries' supply chains. Airfreight decreased 3.3% in Mar-2019 and 5.5% in 1Q2019. Domestic and international freight recorded "similarly negative figures";

, resulting in disruptions to a number of industries' supply chains. Airfreight decreased 3.3% in Mar-2019 and 5.5% in 1Q2019. Domestic and international freight recorded "similarly negative figures"; Europe: The only "major regional market" to record growth in Mar-2019 with a 0.4% increase. Volumes decreased 1.5% in 1Q2019, driven down by falling international freight;

Latin America and Caribbean: Volumes decreased 1.5% in Mar-2019 and 0.9% in 1Q2019;

North America: "Barely entered a decline" with a 0.1% decrease in Mar-2019. Volumes increased 0.8% in 1Q2019 despite a 1.8% decrease in international freight.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens said: "A sudden reignition of the trade war between the United States and China, as well as increasing tensions with Iran, are starting to put significant pressure on the air freight industry which is already affected by the volatility in the global economy". [more - original PR]