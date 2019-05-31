ACI World advocates for global regulations for drone related disruption

Airports Council International (ACI) World advocated (30-May-2019) the need for the development of global regulations and standards relating for drone related disruption to airport operations. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "This is a growing threat that will require a great deal of collaboration among the 'legacy' aviation stakeholders and the manufacturers and users of the new aviation modes, as well as government which will set the rules to safeguard aviation users and the general population". [more - original PR]