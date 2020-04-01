ACI World advocates for financial support measures for personnel

Airports Council International World (ACI World) advocated (27-Mar-2020) for the following financial support measures for airport personnel due to coronavirus impacts:

Immediate provision of government assistance through grants and subsidies to support operating expenses and wages to airport staff;

Ensuring secured financing and loans at preferential rates and bank guarantees;

Suspension of all national and local aviation specific taxes for 2020;

Waiving or postponement of airport rents and concession fees applicable to airport operators, irrespective of their ownership status.

ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "ACI World is calling on States to consider financial relief measures that will help to alleviate the significant drop in cash flows and to ensure operational and business continuity of airport activities, and to protect jobs". [more - original PR]