25-Feb-2022 4:38 PM

ACI World: 2022 airport revenue forecast to only reach 72.6% of 2019 levels

Airports Council International World (ACI World) reported (24-Feb-2022) airport revenue in 2021 was USD83.1 billion below pre-pandemic forecasts (made in 2019). Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the airport industry was expected to generate more than USD175.8 billion in revenues in 2022. However, COVID-19 impacts are expected to reduce airport revenue by an additional USD60.8 billion (34.6%), compared to the projected baseline. Airport revenues in 2022 are forecast to only reach 72.6% of 2019 levels. [more - original PR]

