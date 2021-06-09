ACI sets 'ambitious and aspirational' global long term carbon goal for airports

ACI World and the five ACI regions, in collaboration with their members, announced (08-Jun-2021) a long term carbon goal for member airports, committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. ACI urged governments to provide the necessary support in this "crucial endeavour". The body stated that airports are an integral part of the response to climate change but it recognises that each airport, country and region is different. The long term carbon goal is "ambitious and aspirational" and intended to be adopted by individual airports in accordance with local conditions and the support of local governments, to individual timelines towards net zero by 2050. [more - original PR]