ACI: Seoul Incheon Airport the first airport to receive Level 4 Customer Experience Accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI World) announced (31-Mar-2021) the addition of Level Four to its Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme and reported that Seoul Incheon International Airport is the first airport worldwide to achieve Level Four accreditation under the programme. ACI launched the programme in 2019 and has accredited 45 airports thus far. It aims to add a fifth and final level to the programme in 2022. [more - original PR]