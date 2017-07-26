ACI reports pax growth of 6.2%, airfreight up 11% in May-2017

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (21-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights in May-2017:

ACI: "After a period of economic uncertainty regarding the United States trade policy and risks related to the United Kingdom’s vote to withdraw from the European Union, global commerce is no longer sidelined. The rise in business confidence translated into a robust recovery in air freight volumes in 2017, increasing by 11.1% year over year in May. All regions demonstrated high growth during that period, but Europe and North America presented the highest increases, with growth rates of 12% and 11.9% respectively." Source: Company statement, 25-Jul-2017.