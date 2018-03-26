Loading
27-Mar-2018 10:59 AM

ACI reports pax growth of 4.9%, airfreight up 8.0% in Jan-2018

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (26-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights in Jan-2018:

  • Passenger: +4.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: +4.3%;
    • International: +5.8%;
  • Cargo: +8.0%;
    • Domestic: +10.4%;
    • International: +7.0%.

ACI stated: "While, at first glance, the trend in growth appears to have slowed following a robust year-end, this is in reality linked partly to the timing of Lunar New Year which took place in February instead of January in 2017. Higher passenger traffic was expected during this holiday, considered the world’s greatest annual migration of people, so year-on-year figures for February are expected to show a significant increase as a result". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More