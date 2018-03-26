ACI reports pax growth of 4.9%, airfreight up 8.0% in Jan-2018

Airports Council International (ACI) reported (26-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights in Jan-2018:

Passenger: +4.9% year-on-year; Domestic: +4.3%; International: +5.8%;

Cargo: +8.0%; Domestic: +10.4%; International: +7.0%.





ACI stated: "While, at first glance, the trend in growth appears to have slowed following a robust year-end, this is in reality linked partly to the timing of Lunar New Year which took place in February instead of January in 2017. Higher passenger traffic was expected during this holiday, considered the world’s greatest annual migration of people, so year-on-year figures for February are expected to show a significant increase as a result". [more - original PR]