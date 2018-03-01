ACI: Pax growth exceed 6% for third consecutive year in 2017, cargo growth at highest since 2010

ACI reported (28-Feb-2018) global passengers increased 5.7% year-on-year in Dec-2017, with full year growth of 6.4%. 2017 was the third consecutive year passenger growth rates exceeded 6%. Global passenger growth were driven by European and Asia Pacific markets. Latin America and Africa experienced a revival in passenger traffic, increasing 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Middle Eastern airports reported moderate growth at 4.7% and North America reported a 3.5% growth, above its average of 1.1% p/s over the last two decades. Dec-2017 cargo increased 5% while annual cargo increased 7.9%, the highest growth rate since 2010. [more - original PR]