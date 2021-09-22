ACI North America welcomes US' easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers

Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA) welcomed (21-Sep-2021) an announcement by the Biden Administration that fully vaccinated travellers will be permitted to enter the US from Nov-2021. ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin M Burke stated: "By requiring strict safety protocols on a more individual basis, the administration has provided the aviation industry with a clearer roadmap to recovery. We look forward to continued collaboration with our government partners and industry stakeholders to ensure the health and safety of airport workers and passengers as this policy goes into effect". [more - original PR]