23-Jun-2020 10:13 AM

ACI North America welcomes potential USD1.5 trillion towards US airport infrastructure

ACI North America (NA) welcomed (22-Jun-2020) a 'Moving Forward Act' proposal which would invest USD1.5 trillion in ageing infrastructure, including US airports. ACI NA president and CEO Kevin Burke stated: "American airports are grateful House Democrats included additional funding for the Airport Improvement Program in the Moving Forward Act". He added: "Airports across the country are deferring infrastructure projects as they grapple with the steep, sustained loss in revenue that resulted from COVID-19". [more - original PR]

